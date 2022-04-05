Advertisement

UW System to send free speech survey to students

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials are preparing to send a survey to students seeking their thoughts on free speech rights.

System officials plan to email the survey to students at all 13 public universities on Thursday.

Questions will include they know about the First Amendment; how much they value free speech; whether they see problems with a lack of diverse viewpoints; whether they censor themselves; and whether they’ve ever been sanctioned or punished for exercising their free speech rights.

The survey is designed to satisfy a requirement in regent policies that system officials report annually on institutions’ efforts to uphold academic freedom and freedom of expression.

The survey will remain open until May 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
People encouraged to wear purple in honor of Sheboygan Falls boy

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 16 deaths, most in a week; cases back over 400 per day
April 5 Spring election results
Harbor House mission
WATCH: How to start conversations with those in dangerous situations
WATCH: Mother charged with killing son upset by war in Ukraine, according to complaint
WATCH: Mother charged with killing son upset by war in Ukraine, according to complaint
WATCH: Expert interview-CCFF's Gold Ribbon Gala returns
WATCH: Expert interview-CCFF's Gold Ribbon Gala returns