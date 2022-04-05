Things to know about the Wisconsin Spring Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the Wisconsin Spring Election. Voters will find many local races, including school board, mayor, judge, village board, county board and council. Also, there are school referendum questions in some areas.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Voter identification is required. The following forms of ID are accepted: Wisconsin driver license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s IDs, tribal IDs, a certificate of naturalization, or some student IDs.

Your ID does not have to show your current address--that will be established when you register.

Voters can also return their absentee ballots to their polling place or clerk’s office on Election Day. Those who return an absentee ballot to a clerk’s office should do so early as possible. Ballots must be picked up and delivered to the polling place or central county location by 8 p.m. A judge’s order has outlawed unmanned absentee ballot boxes in Wisconsin.

Not sure where to vote or what’s on your ballot? Visit https://myvote.wi.gov for that information.

Spring Election turnout is typically 20% to 25 % of voting-age adults in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says your vote is secure.

“Wisconsin’s election systems are secure thanks to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s strong partnerships with federal and state agencies and local election officials.

“The WEC has found no evidence that Wisconsin’s election systems have ever been compromised. The WEC has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that voter registration and vote counting systems are secure and have many redundancies to protect and backup all voter data.

“Rumors and misleading information about elections security are prevalent. Voters should ensure that they are getting the facts about elections from official sources – your local and state election officials,” reads a statement at WEC.

After the polls close, visit https://www.wbay.com/politics/election-results/

Today is the Spring Election!

Polls are open 7am-8pm

☑Photo ID questions? Visit https://t.co/pTbF4yup7j

☑Polling Place questions? Visit https://t.co/eSLbxZ56IJ pic.twitter.com/9ZlCdGJpbK — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.