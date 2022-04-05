Advertisement

Things to know about the Wisconsin Spring Election

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the Wisconsin Spring Election. Voters will find many local races, including school board, mayor, judge, village board, county board and council. Also, there are school referendum questions in some areas.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’re in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Voter identification is required. The following forms of ID are accepted: Wisconsin driver license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s IDs, tribal IDs, a certificate of naturalization, or some student IDs.

Your ID does not have to show your current address--that will be established when you register.

Voters can also return their absentee ballots to their polling place or clerk’s office on Election Day. Those who return an absentee ballot to a clerk’s office should do so early as possible. Ballots must be picked up and delivered to the polling place or central county location by 8 p.m. A judge’s order has outlawed unmanned absentee ballot boxes in Wisconsin.

Not sure where to vote or what’s on your ballot? Visit https://myvote.wi.gov for that information.

Spring Election turnout is typically 20% to 25 % of voting-age adults in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says your vote is secure.

“Wisconsin’s election systems are secure thanks to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s strong partnerships with federal and state agencies and local election officials.

“The WEC has found no evidence that Wisconsin’s election systems have ever been compromised. The WEC has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that voter registration and vote counting systems are secure and have many redundancies to protect and backup all voter data.

“Rumors and misleading information about elections security are prevalent. Voters should ensure that they are getting the facts about elections from official sources – your local and state election officials,” reads a statement at WEC.

After the polls close, visit https://www.wbay.com/politics/election-results/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
People encouraged to wear purple in honor of Sheboygan Falls boy
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old
Do Not Call lists
Wisconsin DOJ takes action against extended vehicle warranty telemarketer

Latest News

Having U.S. Senator Ron Johnson come to Bellevue for Sunday’s event hosted by the Brown County...
Senator Ron Johnson visits Brown County to support candidates, talks inflation and pandemic
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Assembly spent $160,000 on election investigation lawsuits
Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since...
Tommy Thompson and Trump meet to “talk politics,” ex-aide says
Display of Wisconsin redistricting maps
Gov. Evers urges state Supreme Court to affirm redistricting plan