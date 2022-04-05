RAIN TONIGHT, MORE RAIN & SNOW COMING

Mostly cloudy skies linger for the rest of the day. The fog that we’ve had around the region should gradually thin out as winds pick up. Highs across the region today will range from the upper 30s to the mid & upper 40s.

A band of rain will move in from the southwest this evening and cross the region during the night. Soaking rain is likely through tonight... We’re expecting rain totals ranging from 0.50″ to 1.00″. Some standing water is possible when you wake up Wednesday morning. Southeasterly breezes will continue.

Some peaks of sun are expected for a few hours Wednesday morning. This should allow temperatures to zoom back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for a little bit. Additional rain showers redevelop by midday and continue into the afternoon and evening.

This stubborn weather maker is going to linger into Thursday and Friday. We’ll have occasional rain and snow showers around along with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. A few slushy inches of snow could add up across the North Woods as we close out the work week. If snow occurs farther south it will be more of a nuisance since temperatures will be warmer.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Increasing breezes. HIGH: 45

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Breezy at times. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: A little AM sun, more rain developing by afternoon. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Periods of rain. Flakes north & west. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Lingering snow showers mixed with rain at times. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Chance of rain. HIGH: 56

