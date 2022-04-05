Advertisement

RAIN TONIGHT... BRIEF SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next round of soaking rain will move through central and eastern Wisconsin overnight. Totals for many could easily end up in the 0.5″ to 1.0″ range. Some standing water is possible when you wake up Wednesday morning. Southeasterly breezes will continue.

As the rain pushes east of the area by 7-9 a.m. Wednesday morning, we should get into some decent sunshine for a few hours. This will allow temperatures to zoom back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Enjoy the break from the gloomy weather while it lasts, additional rain showers will redevelop during the early afternoon and continue into the evening.

This stubborn weathermaker is going to linger into Thursday and Friday. We’ll have occasional rain and snow showers around along with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. A few slushy inches of snow could add up across the Northwoods as we close out the work week. If snow occurs farther south it will be more of a nuisance since temperatures will be warmer. Highs should be in the lower half of the 40s Thursday with upper 30s Friday. Milder temperatures should return this weekend with highs getting back into the 50s on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Breezy at times. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: A little AM sun, more rain developing by afternoon. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Periods of rain. Flakes north & west. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Lingering snow showers mixed with rain at times. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: More clouds with spotty rain possible. HIGH: 56

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
People encouraged to wear purple in honor of Sheboygan Falls boy

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy evening, sunny morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy evening, sunny morning
First Alert Weather
RAIN TONIGHT, MORE RAIN & SNOW COMING
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and snow
April 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Periods of rain