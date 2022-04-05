RAIN TONIGHT... BRIEF SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY MORNING

The next round of soaking rain will move through central and eastern Wisconsin overnight. Totals for many could easily end up in the 0.5″ to 1.0″ range. Some standing water is possible when you wake up Wednesday morning. Southeasterly breezes will continue.

As the rain pushes east of the area by 7-9 a.m. Wednesday morning, we should get into some decent sunshine for a few hours. This will allow temperatures to zoom back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Enjoy the break from the gloomy weather while it lasts, additional rain showers will redevelop during the early afternoon and continue into the evening.

This stubborn weathermaker is going to linger into Thursday and Friday. We’ll have occasional rain and snow showers around along with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. A few slushy inches of snow could add up across the Northwoods as we close out the work week. If snow occurs farther south it will be more of a nuisance since temperatures will be warmer. Highs should be in the lower half of the 40s Thursday with upper 30s Friday. Milder temperatures should return this weekend with highs getting back into the 50s on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Breezy at times. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: A little AM sun, more rain developing by afternoon. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Periods of rain. Flakes north & west. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Lingering snow showers mixed with rain at times. Cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, but milder. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: More clouds with spotty rain possible. HIGH: 56

