Advertisement

Police presence in Kaukauna due to ‘active investigation’

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Police Department is actively investigating a situation in the 300 block of West Tenth Street.

There are several police personnel and vehicles in the area. Two Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) SUVs arrived around 5 p.m.

Action 2 News can see yellow police tape surrounding two homes.

“At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the public is at risk,” Kaukauna PD posted on social media.

Police posted flyers on the doors of surrounding houses. A message says there was an incident and anyone with information should contact the police.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

We reached out to the DOJ and Kaukauna PD for additional information, but have not heard back yet.

WBAY is continuing to follow this story.

Action 2 News can see yellow police tape surrounding two homes.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
People encouraged to wear purple in honor of Sheboygan Falls boy

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 16 deaths, most in a week; cases back over 400 per day
April 5 Spring election results
Harbor House mission
WATCH: How to start conversations with those in dangerous situations
WATCH: Mother charged with killing son upset by war in Ukraine, according to complaint
WATCH: Mother charged with killing son upset by war in Ukraine, according to complaint
WATCH: Expert interview-CCFF's Gold Ribbon Gala returns
WATCH: Expert interview-CCFF's Gold Ribbon Gala returns