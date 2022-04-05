Police presence in Kaukauna due to ‘active investigation’

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Police Department is actively investigating a situation in the 300 block of West Tenth Street.

There are several police personnel and vehicles in the area. Two Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) SUVs arrived around 5 p.m.

Action 2 News can see yellow police tape surrounding two homes.

“At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the public is at risk,” Kaukauna PD posted on social media.

Police posted flyers on the doors of surrounding houses. A message says there was an incident and anyone with information should contact the police.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

We reached out to the DOJ and Kaukauna PD for additional information, but have not heard back yet.

WBAY is continuing to follow this story.

Action 2 News can see yellow police tape surrounding two homes.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.