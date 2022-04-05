Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department released more details related to the death of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.

Police responded to a 911 call from the boy’s father Wednesday night at the Plank Trail Apartments. Authorities say first responders were on scene within minutes of being dispatched.

“It did come across as a child being down and that was attacked by a person,” Sheboygan Falls Police Chief Eric Miller said.

Officers responded quickly, not knowing what they would be walking into given the circumstances.

“One of the first responding officers, his body camera goes in and goes right to Oliver.”

Chief Miller said his officers responded appropriately and tactfully.

“We have no previous contact with family,” Chief Miller said. “Not knowing who is a suspect, who is an offender, if someone is armed or not... they have to take restraint on that and take appropriate action when needed.”

Oliver’s mom has been in police custody since Wednesday. An officer monitored her at the hospital after she was treated for self-inflicted wounds.

Meanwhile, Oliver was rushed to the hospital by first responders trying to save his life.

“The Children’s (Wisconsin) hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time unfortunately,” said Chief Miller.

Oliver died Friday night, less than 48 hours after Chief Miller said his mom strangled him.

“As a child you go to your parents for protection, but unfortunately for Oliver, it didn’t work for him.”

An autopsy is scheduled for this week in Fond du Lac.

“Unfortunately this kid had a full life ahead of him... he could have cured cancer, been president, a doctor, the CEO of a company... but he was taken from the world too soon and none of us will ever know what his future could have been.”

But Chief Miller said he knows what’s ahead for Oliver’s mom. He referred charges to the District Attorney (DA)’s Office.

The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted homicide. Chief Miller said the second count refers to another incident that occurred in the home before Wednesday’s assault, but was never reported to them.

At least two officers wore body cameras, according to Chief Miller. Body camera footage has already been turned over to the DA’s office

While the case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Miller says this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim... yeah, none of us will ever forget.”

Chief Miller is making sure his responding officers get the help they need to deal with this tragedy—as many have kids of their own.

“It’s hard, a lot of officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them to see a child on the floor, pulseless and not breathing and try not to second guess yourself, saying what could I have done differently. We talked to doctors and staff, there was nothing else the officers could do at that point,” said Chief Miller.

Oliver’s mother could appear at the Sheboygan County Courthouse as early as Tuesday, April 5 facing charges for the death of her 8-year-old son.

Officers arrived within a minute of getting dispatched by a 911 call from Oliver's father.

