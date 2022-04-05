Grand Chute firefighter in the fight of life following cancer diagnosis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recently diagnosed with cancer, a Grand Chute firefighter is in the fight of his life. His fire service family and community doing all they can to support him and his young family.

Twenty-seven year old Brad Siewert and his wife, Hailie, welcomed son, Ivan, two months ago. But, it was the news they received a month before their son was born that changed their lives. “When you’re eight months pregnant and you get a phone call that your husband has cancer, it’s stressful, but we’re getting through it,” says Hailie Siewert.

A lump, on the back of Siewert’s neck, was cancerous. Following surgery and radiation, he learned the cancer had spread - there were nodes on his lungs too -- and he was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. “Once it metastasizes, it’s generally really hard to get under control. So, it’s going to depend on how it reacts to chemo. If we can get it under control, great. And then we’re kind of not really sure what the long term plan is right now, see how it reacts and seeing what we can do,” says Siewert.

A part-time firefighter with Grand Chute, for the last three years, Siewert had quit his job as a machinist, back in the fall to start paramedic school. He says, “My plan was to finish up medic school and get hired as a full time career firefighter.”

His diagnosis and treatments, however, forced him to quit school for now, and he can’t work either. The news not only devastating to Siewert -- but to his fire service family too.

“We told him, as soon as he was willing - any sort of fundraiser activity we would absolutely support and be there in full force to help him,” says Asst. Chief Kelly Hanink with Grand Chute Fire. She adds, “The decision was that a GoFundMe might be the best way.”

The fundraising site, launched on Monday, and shared by the Grand Chute Fire Department and the local union, has already raised a significant amount of money for the Siewert family. The support not only taking away some of the financial concerns -- but it’s uplifting too. Brad Sierwert says, “I always knew I had the support of my family and friends and stuff behind me, but then now going more public with the GoFundMe and stuff like that, it’s been overwhelming and surprising how much people care and how much help is out there.”

Click here to connect with Siewert’s GoFundMe page.

