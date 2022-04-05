COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 16 deaths, most in a week; cases back over 400 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time in almost a month, Wisconsin is averaging more than 400 coronavirus cases per day. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 431 new cases were identified, pushing the 7-day average to 401. Five of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area didn’t report any new cases in the past day and 12 reported cases in the single digits.

However, our corner of Wisconsin accounted for half of the 16 COVID-19 deaths just submitted to the state, including 5 of the 11 people the state says died within the past 30 days. Dodge County reported 2 deaths, while Brown, Fond du Lac, Langlade, Oconto, Sheboygan and Waupaca each reported one. County-by-county case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

The death toll rose to 12,815 but the death rate was steady for an eighth day at 0.92% of all cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin 2 years and 2 months ago. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 5 deaths per day over the last week, up from an average of 3 yesterday.

Wednesday we should get an update on the state of the COVID-19 virus′s spread. Last week it fell into the “Low” category in 2 counties -- Forest and Menominee -- and was moderate in 18 others. The contagion remained high in 52 counties.

The state revised the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations downward by 11. The total number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic is 59,773. With this revision, we calculate the 7-day average reached 10 admissions per day, a new low for our records dating back to April 21, 2020.

A day after reporting the fewest COVID-19 patients since July 21, 2021, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says patient numbers increased by 10 statewide to 157, including 26 in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 19 COVID-19 patients, including 3 in ICU -- 4 more patients than Monday while the number in ICU is unchanged. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 4, with 1 in ICU, the same as Monday.

Currently, we’re at 64.1% of the state’s population having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 60.8% of the population completing their vaccine series, while the percentage having a booster shot increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 33.6%.

By this time Wednesday we could pass 9.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered over the past 16 months. That includes the first, second, and booster shots given to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.2% received vaccine/24.3% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.3% received vaccine/57.7% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% received vaccine/54.4% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.0% received vaccine/59.4% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.2% (+0.1) received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.7% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% (+0.1) 74.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.2% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% 76.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.2% 61.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% (+0.1) 53.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.0% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,958 (62.8%) 285,513 (60.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,938 (60.0%) 315,452 (57.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,741,476 (64.1%) 3,545,058 (60.8%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Starting this week, Michigan only updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays.

Brown – 69,985 cases (+14) (421 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 11,509 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,985 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,467 cases (+80) (293 deaths) (+2)

Door – 6,580 cases (+3) (61 deaths)

Florence - 811 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,376 cases (+8) (252 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,427 cases (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,730 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,191 cases (+4) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,549 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,873 cases (+1) (72 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 17,271 cases (+3) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,657 cases (+2) (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,314 cases (+1) (96 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 42,354 cases (+4) (353 deaths)

Shawano – 9,734 cases (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,364 cases (+3) (263 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 11,315 cases (+1) (194 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,982 cases (+6) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,832 cases (+26) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

