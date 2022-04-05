Blaser’s Acres hopeful for sweet maple syrup season

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - CRIVITZ--- Northeast Wisconsin maple syrup producers are hopeful for a sweet season.

The owner of Blaser’s Acres, Chris Blaser, said the season in Crivitz typically runs mid-March through mid-April.

“April is usually the month when a lot of the syrup gets made, but you like to have a heck of a good start in March,” said Blaser. “And this year, we didn’t have that.”

However, things are looking up. Blaser said the last ten days of production have been above the beginning of the season. In just the past three days, they’ve made more syrup in the past three days than they ever have in a three-day stretch.

“We’ve been making about 500 gallons a day for the last three days, so we made 15-hundred gallons of syrup in three days,” said Blaser. “And normally like a good for us would be 300 gallons.”

It’s a recovery from the sticky situation in March due to the temperatures.

“You want about 25 degrees at night and about 45 to 50 during the day. And right now in April, you always fight. You don’t get the freezing temperatures,” said Blaser.

Blaser’s usual production is about five to 7,000 gallons per season, but it’s too soon to tell where he’ll land this year.

“We should be able to get to our average. We’re gonna be a little below average or a little above, so that’s kind of my guesstimate right now,” said Blaser.

Blaser also said he expects the cost of his products to go up by 15% due to the increase in gas prices, which he uses diesel for production, and the hike in electricity and labor expenses.

