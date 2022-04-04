Advertisement

Waukesha parade suspect’s lawyers ask to delay trial

Darrell Brooks is scheduled to stand trial in October for driving into the Waukesha Christmas...
Darrell Brooks is scheduled to stand trial in October for driving into the Waukesha Christmas parade. He faces more than 80 charges, including multiple counts of first-degree intentional homicide.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorneys for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are asking a judge to push his trial back.

Darrell Brooks faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade incident in Waukesha in November 2021.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3. But his attorneys filed a motion with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday asking to delay the proceedings. They say they need at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade and break down the SUV’s speed every step of the way.

Dorow has set a hearing on the request for Monday afternoon. 

