Sheboygan Falls turns #PurpleForOliver

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Purple hearts are popping up around Sheboygan Falls to show support for the family of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.

The city of over 82 hundred people is supporting one another and showing compassion to Oliver’s family by taking part in #PurpleForOliver.

“This is a small community and when one of our members is hurting... we all are,” Executive Director of Sheboygan Falls Chamber Main-Street Shirl Breunig. “This has been a very tragic circumstance and we really in a simple way... hope that the family knows we are thinking about them.”

Oliver died Friday at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Police say he passed away due to injuries from an assault that happened March 30 at the Plank Trail Lane apartments.

Purple, Oliver’s favorite color, is a touch of comfort for the heavy hearts in Sheboygan Falls.

The support comes in different forms, including on social media. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and School District of Sheboygan Falls added purple to their pages’ cover photos.

But purple isn’t the only way the community is showing support for Oliver’s family.

Ashley Schmidt is helping organize a candlelight vigil at River Park.

“It’s really tough. I can’t imagine losing one of my own children,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt explained the vigil is meant “to show everybody that no matter what happens, no matter if it’s you or it’s your friend or brother or parent... that we’re all going to be here and we’re all going to stand behind you and know that you’re not alone.”

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be candles, purple ribbons and a donation box to help the family.

Breunig praised the Sheboygan Falls community for their compassion.

“We can look back in our history when we’ve had other tragic situations, as people have always found a way within their means of giving or providing whatever the families need in that situation.”

Oliver’s uncle, Eric Hitchcock, organized a GoFundMe page for the family. The page has raised over $25 thousand so far.

