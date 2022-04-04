Senator Ron Johnson visits Brown County to support candidates, talks inflation and pandemic

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson made a stop in Bellevue today for a “Get Out and Vote” event to support local candidates for Tuesday’s spring primary. He is also running for re-election.

“We need to regain control over our election system here in Green Bay,” Johnson said during the gathering.

Local candidates for school and county boards on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary welcomed Sen. Johnson Sunday, April 3, along with local voters.

Having Senator Ron Johnson come to Bellevue for Sunday’s event hosted by the Brown County GOP was about more than just supporting local candidates. It was also a time to talk about the pandemic.

“There has just not been transparency on the part of our federal health officials and they haven’t been willing to change course based on new information they just seem to be wedded to their one size fits all response here it didn’t work,” Johnson shared.

Some of Johnson’s remarks also discussed the war in Ukraine and inflation. He said putting money toward welfare programs in the face of a major deficit doesn’t help what he deems as a “triple whammy” of economic problems. Especially with recent high gas prices.

“That fuels inflation also being sparked by the out-of-control deficit spending which is basically printing money that we don’t have, chasing too few goods exacerbated by the fact that we’re paying people to sit on the sidelines because manufacturers can’t fill shifts and can’t meet the demands,” Johnson emphasized.

However, one of his opponents said Johnson’s economic approach is one sided as the entire world is dealing with economic problems following the pandemic.

“What we need to understand is that we came out of COVID with a massive supply shock, a massive demand shock,” a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Adam Murphy, highlighted. “I study economics and I don’t know what Ron Johnson is doing, but clearly not understanding economics.”

Action 2 News reached out to all of the approximately a dozen democratic candidates running against Johnson for the U.S. Senate to hear their thoughts on the government’s pandemic response.

“When Senator Johnson talks about some of these issues that he is not in favor of, then my question to him and to his colleagues is: ‘well what are the other options?’” Jeff Rumbaugh, another Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, asked.

“I believe in local control,” Steven Olikara, one of the Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate, said. “For example, the decisions surrounding school closures or openings should be made at the local level collaboratively with the input of the school districts, the teachers, the parents. That everyone should make decisions that make sense for them, locally.”

