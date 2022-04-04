Advertisement

PHOTOS: New York police rescue seal from Long Island roadway

Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby...
Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby seal was spotted scooting through a traffic circle.(Southampton Town Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police came to the rescue of an aquatic animal on Sunday that found itself trapped on the dry land of a New York street.

In a Facebook post, Southampton Town police said their dispatchers received a call Sunday about a seal in the roadway at a Long Island traffic circle.

Officers responded to the location and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near an inn.

Caption

The officers detained the seal until it was taken safely by the Riverhead Foundation Rescue Center of the Long Island Aquarium.

The program director of the center said seal season is approaching. He said that harbor seals usually rest on rocks and beaches, and something like this situation is uncommon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Lily Bartow
UPDATE: Menasha Police have found missing 21-year-old woman, she is safe
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
1st day ends with no verdict in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Union workers on strike at Sheboygan manufacturing company
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
#PurpleForOliver has purple hearts popping up around Sheboygan Falls
Sheboygan Falls turns #PurpleForOliver