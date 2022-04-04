Advertisement

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Fog, freezing fog, rain, snow...
By Keith Gibson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We had about 1-4″ of snow mainly north of HWY 29 this morning with lower amounts farther south and west. Look for extensive cloud cover to hang around this afternoon along with patchy drizzle and areas of fog. Highs top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of fog are likely tonight. With temperatures near freezing there could be some slick spots that develop on untreated roads. Just keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about. Some drizzle and or flurries will also remain possible. Afternoon highs Tuesday should peak in the 40s with southeasterly breezes increasing during the 2nd half of the day.

A band of rain will move from SW to NE across the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. It may produce some soaking rain and maybe a clap or two of thunder. There could be a little bit of a dry slot that rotates in Wednesday morning but additional showers are expected to redevelop during the day. On the positive side, highs are expected to push back into the 50s for a change!

Cooler air Thursday and Friday will allow rain to mix back in with slushy snow. Some nuisance accumulations are possible, especially across the North Woods. At this point we don’t envision any major issues in the Fox Valley since temperatures will remain just too warm overall. Northwesterly winds will become gusty once again.

The upcoming weekend is actually looking brighter and warmer for a change. Early projections take us to around 50° Saturday and then 60° Sunday. If we’re lucky it may end being warmer! Keep your fingers crossed.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/N 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cool and damp. Areas of fog and drizzle. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Flurries possible. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early fog might be icy. Cloudy with flurries or drizzle. Rain develops during the evening. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Early morning rain. Perhaps some sun followed by more pop-up showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain. Some snow mixing in across parts of the region. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Brisk winds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and brisk. HIGHL: 60

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
The body of a Middleton woman who had been hiking at Potato River Ralls in Iron County was...
Middleton doctor found dead after hiking trip
WATCH: Sheboygan Falls Police Department speaks on death of 8-year-old
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Lily Bartow
UPDATE: Menasha Police have found missing 21-year-old woman, she is safe
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Damp week ahead
Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
April 4 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled week
First Alert Weather
AN UNSETTLED WEEK, WITH SOME SLUSHY MORNING SNOW