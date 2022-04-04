MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER AHEAD...

We had about 1-4″ of snow mainly north of HWY 29 this morning with lower amounts farther south and west. Look for extensive cloud cover to hang around this afternoon along with patchy drizzle and areas of fog. Highs top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Areas of fog are likely tonight. With temperatures near freezing there could be some slick spots that develop on untreated roads. Just keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about. Some drizzle and or flurries will also remain possible. Afternoon highs Tuesday should peak in the 40s with southeasterly breezes increasing during the 2nd half of the day.

A band of rain will move from SW to NE across the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. It may produce some soaking rain and maybe a clap or two of thunder. There could be a little bit of a dry slot that rotates in Wednesday morning but additional showers are expected to redevelop during the day. On the positive side, highs are expected to push back into the 50s for a change!

Cooler air Thursday and Friday will allow rain to mix back in with slushy snow. Some nuisance accumulations are possible, especially across the North Woods. At this point we don’t envision any major issues in the Fox Valley since temperatures will remain just too warm overall. Northwesterly winds will become gusty once again.

The upcoming weekend is actually looking brighter and warmer for a change. Early projections take us to around 50° Saturday and then 60° Sunday. If we’re lucky it may end being warmer! Keep your fingers crossed.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/N 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cool and damp. Areas of fog and drizzle. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Flurries possible. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early fog might be icy. Cloudy with flurries or drizzle. Rain develops during the evening. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Early morning rain. Perhaps some sun followed by more pop-up showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain. Some snow mixing in across parts of the region. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Brisk winds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and brisk. HIGHL: 60

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.