Kamari McGee entering transfer portal after one year at UWGB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Another tough break for UW-Green Bay’s men’s basketball team: Kamari McGee is entering the transfer portal.

He has been one of many entering the portal, but this one especially stings as he was seen, in part, as the future of the Phoenix.

McGee was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman team. He started the last 20 games for Green Bay.

The Phoenix finished the year with a 5-25 record under head coach Will Ryan.

