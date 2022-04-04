Advertisement

Judge refuses to delay trial in Christmas parade deaths

Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has refused to delay the trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are asking a judge to push his trial back.

Darrell Brooks faces more than 80 charges in connection with the parade incident in Waukesha in November 2021.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

His attorneys filed a motion with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Friday asking to delay the proceedings. They say they need at least six months to analyze hundreds of videos of the parade.

Dorow refused the request Monday, saying it’s important to make sure cases are resolved quickly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
April 5 Spring election results
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Police say the officers are in stable condition and recovering at a hospital.
Wauwatosa officers shoot teen during stolen vehicle investigation
April 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny morning
Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)
New competency evaluation ordered for man convicted of killing grandparents
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home