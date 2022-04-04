INTERVIEW: Helping veterans succeed at business

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs are giving Fox Valley Technical College another $90,000 to help military veterans become entrepreneurs.

The Innovation Accelerator for Veterans helps vets who want to start their own business. It provides seed funding, one-on-one mentoring, and of course entrepreneurial training and technical support.

FVTC was the first college (or university) in Wisconsin to use the grant to provide small business training for military veterans. Jeff Alexander talks with Amy Pietsch, Venture Center director and program facilitator at FVTC, about the program and how and why veterans should apply.

