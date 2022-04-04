Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Helping veterans succeed at business

The state wants to help veterans succeed at being entrepreneurs
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs are giving Fox Valley Technical College another $90,000 to help military veterans become entrepreneurs.

The Innovation Accelerator for Veterans helps vets who want to start their own business. It provides seed funding, one-on-one mentoring, and of course entrepreneurial training and technical support.

FVTC was the first college (or university) in Wisconsin to use the grant to provide small business training for military veterans. Jeff Alexander talks with Amy Pietsch, Venture Center director and program facilitator at FVTC, about the program and how and why veterans should apply.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
April 5 Spring election results
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
Police say the officers are in stable condition and recovering at a hospital.
Wauwatosa officers shoot teen during stolen vehicle investigation
April 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny morning
Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)
New competency evaluation ordered for man convicted of killing grandparents
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home