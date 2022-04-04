Communities offering bonuses and incentives to fill open summer lifeguard positions

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the recent gloomy weather, community pools are still scheduled to open about two months from now. And while it’s been a struggle to find lifeguards for the summer, some extra incentives have been added to staff those spots.

It doesn’t matter what local community, or local pool -- recreation departments across the region are having a hard time filling summer lifeguard positions. According to Ann Moeller, the Recreation Supervisor with the City of Green Bay, “We have been in a lifeguard shortage for a few years. This even started before the pandemic, so this isn’t new, but it also doesn’t seem to be getting a whole lot better.”

The summer job, in the sun, just isn’t as appealing to teens as it once was. “It’s just not the dream job, apparently, that everyone wants to have. They want to get out there and make that buck as fast as possible and they want to make top dollar,” adds Veronica Robinson with the Oshkosh Recreation Department.

From Green Bay, to De Pere, Appleton, and Oshkosh -- the wages for those city’s lifeguard positions were all increased significantly this summer. Oshkosh is paying $14 an hour. De Pere is paying $16 an hour for a lifeguard and nearly $20 an hour for a managerial position. Every municipality understands money talks. Ann Moeller says, “We definitely have to be aware of what each different community is offering so that we can stay competitive.”

Communities are also paying for lifeguard training, providing uniforms and other equipment, and some are even offering cash bonuses. “Never thought that, but really excited that we are able to do that and hope that it does put us on the map,” says Moeller.

While officials are hoping that the increased wages and extra incentives will bring in applicants for these lifeguard positions, they also want teens to understand the potential benefits these kinds of jobs could have on their futures. Robinson says, “If you’re looking to be a teacher or work in education, work in the field of parks and recreation, or anything along those lines, these are great starting points. They’re great for your resume. They’re great to get those references.”

The application process for these lifeguard positions are open now.

