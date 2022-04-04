Advertisement

Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas

Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump.

The restaurant said that starting Monday and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of side, and tea will come with a $10 gas gift card at participating locations.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer in a news release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. The restaurant said as a “family-forward” chain, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The restaurant mentioned Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalia Hitchcock
Complaint: Mother charged with killing son had “surges of rage,” was agitated by news coverage from Ukraine
Police outside Kaukauna home on April 5, 2022
Police say two found dead in Kaukauna home
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
April 5 Spring election results
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
Police give body cam footage to prosecutors handling death of Sheboygan Falls 8-year-old

Latest News

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin school district does not have ‘furry protocol’
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California
Police say the officers are in stable condition and recovering at a hospital.
Wauwatosa officers shoot teen during stolen vehicle investigation
April 6 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny morning