Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from Wyoming; found safe in Texas

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming canceled an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother after they were found safe in Texas

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

No further updates were given about the children.

