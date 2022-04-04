3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why you should ask a farmer for directions
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a grab bag of interesting studies in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:
- From the University College of London, people raised in rural areas have a better sense of navigation. Brad explains what gives them the advantage. So when you’re lost, ask a farmer;
- Blueberries are so good for you, you don’t even have to eat them. Here’s what researchers discovered about using this fruit on the outside of your body;
- Finally, what do you think of calories displayed on menus or menu boards at restaurants? A recent study found out when those numbers influence diners’ choices, when people ignore them, and if diners would like to see more of them.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.