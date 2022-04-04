3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why you should ask a farmer for directions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a grab bag of interesting studies in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:

From the University College of London, people raised in rural areas have a better sense of navigation. Brad explains what gives them the advantage. So when you’re lost, ask a farmer;

Blueberries are so good for you, you don’t even have to eat them. Here’s what researchers discovered about using this fruit on the outside of your body;