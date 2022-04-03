‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests Florida amusement park ride after teen’s death

ORLANDO (WESH) – In the aftermath of a tragedy in Florida, local leaders are promising a full safety review of a ride after a teenager fell from it to his death. Others just want the ride to come down completely.

The message from the Juneteenth Project Coalition is very clear. The charitable organization held a peaceful protest Friday in honor of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was killed in a fall March 24 on the Orlando Free Fall Ride at Icon Park.

“Right now pointing the finger may not be very productive, but what is productive is taking this death trap down,” Tina Wilson, the coalition’s founder, said.

Wilson called on the CEO of the Slingshot Group, Ritchie Armstrong, to make the change.

“We’re asking that he remove this structure and replace it with something more kid friendly in honor of the young boy that lost his life,” she said.

The Juneteenth Project Coalition has a petition circulating on change.org for this particular ride to come down. Once they reach 10,000 signatures, they’re going to send this petition to local leaders as well as representatives of the region.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was in Orlando speaking at the Wells’Built Museum about the investigation.

The state has hired a forensic engineer to investigate.

“We are not taking this lightly,” Fried said. “We are going to do everything in our power, and including potentially increasing our power, to make sure something like this never happens again.”

State Representative Geraldine Thompson will file a bill called the Tyre Sampson bill to address deficiencies in areas of safety standards, state oversight or training protocols for rides after a cause is determined. She said the state may look at seatbelts too.

“It may be that the investigation will point out that not only the harness but an additional safeguard, which would have been a seatbelt, could have saved Tyre’s life,” she said.

A statement from Icon Park said it looks forward to working with all parties “to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.”

