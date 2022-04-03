SEVERAL INCHES OF WET SNOW TONIGHT & MONDAY AM

Attention snow lovers! A fast moving weather maker is expected to produce between 1″ and 4″ of slushy snow across the area tonight & Monday morning. Air temperatures in the low 30s and forecast road surface temperatures around freezing should help to limit impacts but there will likely be slushy roads and reduced visibility during the Monday morning commute. Plan accordingly. Precipitation should start to wind down by midday Monday but extensive cloud cover is going to linger during the afternoon. Look for highs around 40°.

Snow Potential Through Noon Monday (WBAY)

Another more potent weather maker will affect us Tuesday night through Friday. This storm will be warmer to start, so rain and 50s are on tap for Wednesday (even though some snow may fall across the North during the morning hours). There could even be rumbles of thunder. Some rain could be locally heavy once again as well.

We’ll get on the backside of the storm Thursday into Friday. Over time rain will transition to wet snow and there could be some additional accumulations around the region before things wrap up during the day Friday. It’ll be a breezy and cool end to the work week.

Keep your fingers crossed that the brighter skies and milder air we have in the forecast for NEXT weekend remain on track. Signs point to a moderating trend but only time will tell.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SE/E 3-8 MPH

MONDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers develop, turning to wet snow after midnight. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. Slushy accumulations expected (see above for details & map). HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Evening rain possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain. A morning mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow. Breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Lingering snow and/or rain showers. Breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 57

