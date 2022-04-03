Advertisement

Several colleges eye honorary degrees for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks before a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, N.Y. (AP) - At least 17 colleges and universities in several states will jointly offer honorary degrees to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their spring commencement ceremonies.

Alfred University says the idea grew from the western New York university’s request to have Zelenskyy speak virtually to a combination of graduating classes.

Though that request was denied, the institutions agreed to award honorary degrees in absentia to honor Zelenskyy’s leadership in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Several other upstate New York campuses have committed, along with institutions in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Alfred University says others are expected to join in.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

Latest News

Plank Trail apartments
WATCH: 8-year-old boy dies from injuries after assault, mother arrested
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion
Wet snow will transition to a wintry mix later today
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers this morning then a wintry mix