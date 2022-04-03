QUIET TODAY, TURNING MESSY TONIGHT

Although some sunshine mixed with clouds is possibly this morning, thicker clouds will arrive later this afternoon. High temperatures will be milder than the past few days! Most of us will see highs in the middle 40s, which puts us closer to our normal high temperature for this time of the year. By late this evening, showers will arrive in Central Wisconsin, and those showers will continue pressing off to the Northeast eventually mixing with snow.

This rain/snow mix is associated with our next Weathermaker, a fast moving clipper system. After midnight, a transition to mostly snow is expected. This snow will likely be coming down through the morning commute. A slushy 1-3″ of snow will be possible for most, and slick spots could develop on roads as a result. The lowest amounts will likely be found across the Northwoods given the main area of low pressure will pass farther south. If you’re planning ahead for tomorrow, you may want to budget in some extra time for the morning commute.

Through the middle of the week, a stronger spring storm will impact Northeast Wisconsin. Showers will be likely on Wednesday, with some areas seeing soaking rain. Temperatures will be near 50°, but those temperatures start to drop going into Thursday. Showers will linger into Thursday, possible mixing with wet snow at times. The better chance of snow will come overnight Thursday, and into Friday. There are still lots of details to

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: E/NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Evening rain/snow develops. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Showers arrive, converting to snow after midnight. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. Slushy accumulations expected. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain. A morning mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Rain showers. Some light snow possible. Breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Lingering morning snow showers. Some PM sun. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 49

