Police ask for help locating 21-year-old Menasha resident

Lily Bartow
Lily Bartow(Menasha Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for help locating a 21-year-old Menasha resident.

Lily Bartow, a 21-year-old Menasha resident, went missing around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Menasha Police Department.

Bartow was last seen in the 700 block of Eleventh Street when she left her house.

She was wearing pajama pants, a maroon or green shirt and carrying a black backpack with an owl on it.

She is roughly five feet three inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair.

Police say Bartow has a disability.

Anyone with information on Bartow’s location is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500.

*MISSING PERSON* We are currently attempting to locate Lily Bartow. She is 21 years old and was last seen around 10am...

Posted by City of Menasha Police Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

