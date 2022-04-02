Two write-in candidates seek a seat on the Neenah city council

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some voters in Neenah will have to fill in the blank when they go to the polls this Tuesday.

That’s because a race for city council has just two candidates and both are running write-in campaigns after no one previously declared to get their name on the ballot in time.

With early voting just wrapping up in Neenah, some people have already noticed that there’s no candidate on the ballot for district three alderperson, which requires the voter to fill in a bubble and write in a name.

It happened after alderperson Lee Hillstrom decided to retire but no one came forward to take his place.

“Nobody really knows there is anybody running. I’ve talked to people today again, and there’s just a blank there, they didn’t know who to write in, so getting the word out there I’ve been going door to door,” said Hillstrom, adding, “Trying to explain what’s going on, most people just laugh.”

Hillstrom is now running a write-in campaign to keep his current seat on the council, and facing an opponent, Mellisa Stafford, who also entered the race at the last minute.

She did so at the urging of her husband who was recently appointed to the Winnebago County Board.

“We had connected with family and friends and said, I’m thinking about doing this, what do you think, and gotten some really positive feedback. I’ve got some flyers printed up and I plan to go out and hand those out this weekend weather permitting,” Stafford said.

For poll workers a write-in campaign will require a hand count and delay results, but just in that specific race.

One concern is spelling and whether a voter gets a portion of a candidate’s name wrong.

Neenah City Clerk Char Nagel said, “If you can tell voter intent you can count it for the candidate, so if there is a misspelling with the first name or the last name we can still count it for that candidate.”

District 3 covers wards 17-21, so that means if you vote at either Memorial Park or Fire Station number 31 off of Breezewood Lane you could see this write-in opportunity on your ballot.

