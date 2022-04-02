Advertisement

A SOGGY SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
We started off the month of April with those sunny skies yesterday. Snow showers and a wintry mix pushed through the area this morning. Throughout the afternoon and evening, spotty showers or a light wintry mix will continue, but it will not be raining all day. There will be at least some points in the day where it is dry.

Our weather quiets back down, briefly, tomorrow. Although we could see some morning sunshine, clouds will increase through the afternoon. Another round of snow and mix should move in tomorrow night and continue into the day Monday. While it’s still a bit preliminary, a few slushy inches of snow may fall early Monday, potentially impacting the morning commute. Keep checking back for updates as we continue to iron out the details.

After that system exits, Tuesday will be quiet, but a strong spring storm will affect the area Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will likely be warm enough for a soaking rain around central and eastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. There is still a chance of wintry mix towards the Upper Michigan border. Thursday should be colder, breezy, and cloudy with lingering rain and snow. Bottom line... the active weather we’ve experienced lately looks to continue next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow showers, then a rain-snow mix. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers or mix. Then clearing. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A wintry mix at night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 47 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers with snow-mix NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Lingering rain and mix. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and seasonably cool. HIGH: 43

