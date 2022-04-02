Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News debuts a new series during the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In Part 1, Megan Kernan sits down with a Green Bay native and sexual assault survivor who’s sharing her story to empower others.

Starting next week, three-foot-tall teal ribbons will be displayed at the courthouses in Brown, Door, Marinette and Oconto counties to stand in support with sexual assault survivors.

They include survivors like Hannah LaMarch from Green Bay, who shares her story of trauma and resilience during the first part of my Sexual Assault Awareness Month series. Hannah courageously opens up about the traumatic night she was drugged and raped.

“I had one drink,” she recalled, “and I blacked out from one drink.”

What was supposed to be a fun night out with friends changed then-16-year-old Hannah LaMarch’s life forever.

In 2018, things started to get blurry after she drank a cup that was spiked at a house party.

“I threw up everything I had in my system. I physically was unable to walk,” she said. “And that’s the last thing I remember besides waking up with my pants down, unzipped.”

The Green Bay teen woke up to learn she had been sexually assaulted by someone she shared mutual friends with.

“The person was right next to me, sleeping still,” she said. “And this person was known amongst our peers, he was already known for doing this to females.”

The traumatized teen says she broke down in tears after realizing what she hoped was just a bad dream turned into a living nightmare.

“Immediate tears. Like, ugly crying. I didn’t know. Obviously I had a good idea what happened but I still, it was kind of the unknown.”

Hannah tucked it away and stayed silent for weeks.

She was afraid.

She felt shame. Guilt. Confusion.

But a month after the assault, Hannah courageously made her statement to police and started the court process.

“The only proof I had was, I have physical messages from him, either to a friend, most of them were to a friend, but of him saying ‘yes I raped Hannah.’”

She recalls the last day of court two years later, holding a picture of her family close to her chest when she read a powerful poem during her victim impact statement.

“I read the second page which has the poem on it, and the judge started crying.”

She said, “It gave me a lot of hope because it’s like he actually heard me, given the sentencing didn’t go how we planned, but he actually heard my words.”

She shares a part of the poem that left many in tears: “There’s no difference between being raped and going head first through a windshield, except that afterwards you are not only afraid of cars but half the human race.”

The teen who assaulted her was charged with two misdemeanors and was sentenced to 60 days behind bars.

How has the incident impacted her life?

“I’m still looking over my shoulder everywhere I go.”

Four years later, Hannah still suffers from the mental and physical implications of her rape.

“I would say paranoia is definitely at the top of the list,” she said. “I still have nightmares about it every so often. It still affects me in my day to day life, but it’s slowly starting to calm back down as I gain confidence within myself again.”

Now 20 years old, Hannah is an active-duty Marine based in California.

“I feel like once I realized that it wasn’t my fault -- because even though subconsciously I always knew it wasn’t my fault -- there’s always going to be just like the messages that I got from his family members, there’s always going to be that little voice saying, ‘Oh well, if you didn’t go to that party it wouldn’t have happened,’ or ‘If you wouldn’t have had a drink it wouldn’t have happened,’ like little thoughts blaming yourself. I think once I fully realized and understood that it wasn’t my fault is when I started becoming more open about it.”

She says after her assault she decided to join the Marines to learn how to fight for herself and our country.

Now she has open conversations and uses social media to discuss the uncomfortable topic in hopes to support others through her own experience.

“I just feel like it’s becoming more and more comfortable to be talking about, and women are starting to find their voices in society,” she said.

What does she want people to know about sexual assault?

“My number one message would be, you are not alone. There are a lot of people that go through this, and even if you don’t feel like reporting is what’s going to help you at least talk to someone. There’s so many people that have been through it that can give advice, that can help you out.”

Looking forward, will she continue promoting sexual assault awareness?

“I’m actually starting college relatively soon and I am going to go to school for law and become a lawyer,” she said. “Anytime I think of being a lawyer, I think of fighting for men or women who have been through sexual assault.”

Hannah says she couldn’t have openly told her story even one year ago, but with time and therapy her resilience has become an asset.

Looking back, she’s thankful she chose to report her rape to police and encourages other victims of sexual assault to not be silent.

“I haven’t moved past it, but in a certain way I’ve accepted it. I’m not going to continue my life being afraid of everything. Everything in life happens for a reason, good or bad, you just have to learn how you can take that and mold it into something that can make you a better person.”

It’s become a passion of hers to empower others battling through sexual assault. She says it’s what she was placed in this life to do.

“It could be 20 years from now and me talking about it again will still help,” she said.

“I’m a survivor and I will continue fighting for the rights we have stolen.”

During the rest of our series airing every other Friday, local victim advocates hope to spread awareness and make a positive difference in our community. I’ll show you what local agencies are doing to stop sexual violence and what concerns they have in addressing the problem.

