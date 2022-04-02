Advertisement

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

Taddeo failed to return from an authorized medical appointment and “was placed on escape status” on Monday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

Latest News

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Several colleges eye honorary degrees for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Plank Trail apartments
WATCH: 8-year-old boy dies from injuries after assault, mother arrested
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested