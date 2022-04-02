Advertisement

Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder

Jail bars
Jail bars(KLTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says a woman accused of brutally beating her 8-year-old son has been released from the hospital.

She is now in jail facing two charges of attempted intentional homicide. The second charge comes after witnesses described a previous incident. Because she has not been charged, police are not releasing her name.

At last word, the boy was still in critical condition at Children’s near Milwaukee. As we reported yesterday, the boy’s father started life-saving measures on the 8-year-old until first responders arrived. Police said the mother suffered self-inflicted traumatic injuries.

We expect to learn new information when police hold a media briefing Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Several colleges eye honorary degrees for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Plank Trail apartments
WATCH: 8-year-old boy dies from injuries after assault, mother arrested
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion
Wet snow will transition to a wintry mix later today
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers this morning then a wintry mix