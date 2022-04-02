Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says a woman accused of brutally beating her 8-year-old son has been released from the hospital.

She is now in jail facing two charges of attempted intentional homicide. The second charge comes after witnesses described a previous incident. Because she has not been charged, police are not releasing her name.

At last word, the boy was still in critical condition at Children’s near Milwaukee. As we reported yesterday, the boy’s father started life-saving measures on the 8-year-old until first responders arrived. Police said the mother suffered self-inflicted traumatic injuries.

We expect to learn new information when police hold a media briefing Saturday.

