MORE WEATHER MAKERS ON THE WAY...

Some light rain and/or snow showers will linger through Saturday evening before completely tapering off after midnight. Lows tonight will be range from the mid 20s NORTH to the low 30s SOUTH.

We’ll be in between systems for most of Sunday. There should be more clouds than sun overall so cherish any peaks of sun you may happen to get. Highs top out in the 40s with variable winds in the 2-8 mph range.

A clipper system may produce a few inches of sloppy snow Sunday night and Monday morning. Early projections suggest 1-4″ may fall and this could impact your Monday morning commute. Stay tuned for updates over the next 24 hours for the latest.

Yet another, more powerful weather maker is slated for the middle to end of the week. We may end up with soaking rain Wednesday and then a mix of rain and wet snow Thursday. Some snow showers may even linger into Friday morning. This storm will come with some wind, especially once we get on the back side Thursday & Friday. Highs on Wednesday could get into the low 40s before colder air blows back in to close out the work week.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/WNW 2-7 MPH

SUNDAY: VAR 2-8 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening rain or snow showers. Mostly cloudy. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Evening rain/snow develops. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezes increase during the afternoon. HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain. A morning mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Rain & snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Lingering morning snow showers. Some PM sun. Breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 50

