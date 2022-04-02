Coleman has eyes on title, not just state appearance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Coleman baseball is coming off a loss in the state championship last season, a loss that still stings.

“Yeah for sure, this is our last go-around to hopefully get a gold,” Cougars senior Karson Casper said. “I think all of use are looking forward to getting back to state.”

“Not only am I hungry because we lost last year, but we also have took second four times in a row now in three different sports that I’ve been a part of all of them,” senior Cole Klimek said. “I’m ready to get out of this slump and bring home a state championship.”

Those other sports he’s talking about: wrestling last year and football this past fall.

But good news, they are returning five starters to the diamond.

“Yeah we have multiple pitchers back this year, so that’s a key for baseball obviously you got to throw strike, and have a good infield,” Casper said.

“I feel like we have a target on our back. I think other teams are looking at us just cause we made it last year,” Coleman senior Noah Nosgovitz said. “We returned quite a few seniors and we have younger guys coming up.”

The Cougars are led by their head coach Kent Casper who was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in February, so they know they’re in good hands.

That speaks for itself. He’s an amazing coach,” Nosgovitz said.

“It’s a privilege,” Klimek said. “He’s one of the best coaches around. He really knows what he’s doing. He shows us very talented stuff. We just take that to heart and try to do the best we can.”

Coleman opens up the season Saturday facing Crandon.

