8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Oliver Hitchcock, an 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy, passed away Friday from injuries sustained in an assault.

Police say the boy’s mother assaulted him on Wednesday, March 30 at an apartment at 1110 Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls.

Hitchcock died at 2:55 p.m. with his family by his side, according to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.

“On behalf of the City of Sheboygan Falls and its residents, we offer condolences and prayers to the family of Oliver Hitchcock. This tragedy is not anything any family should have to endure,” Chief of Police Eric Miller said in a media release.

We first alerted you that police responded to Plank Trail Apartments for a report of an injury to a child.

Hitchcock’s father was home at the time of the assault and called 911 and then rendered life-saving measures. First responders found Hitchcock unresponsive. The child was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Chief Miller said Hitchcock’s mother was also transported to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds from a weapon inside the home. She has since been released and taken into custody. Police are referring two charges: one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide. Chief Miller said the second count stems from ‘information obtained by witnesses of an unreported previous incident.’

Hitchcock attended Sheboygan Falls Elementary School where school district officials are now preparing to offer extra staff and counselors starting on Monday.

“We want to offer our condolences to the family. We want to offer our gratitude to the police department and the entire city and the work that they’ve done with us in the last few days. We have some tough days ahead for our families, our students, our staff...” the School District of Sheboygan Falls Superintendent Annalee Bennin said during a press conference. “We’re very fortunate to have close connections with our community and districts in the county to offer additional support with their crisis-trained personnel.”

Bennin says age-appropriate conversations will take place in each classroom.

Police encourage parents from the school district to check on their children’s mental health and well-being during this time.

Officials say a criminal complaint with more details is expected to be released next week.

The mother’s name will not be released until she is criminally charged.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The family of Oliver has started a GoFundMe page.

