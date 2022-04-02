Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Wisconsin boat explosion

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaGRANGE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one man was killed and two others were injured following an explosion on a pontoon boat in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office says the three men were installing a pier on Lauderdale Lake in the town of LaGrange when the explosion happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the man died on the scene.

One man was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and another man was treated at a hospital and released.

The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit was called on to help clean up fuel.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Several colleges eye honorary degrees for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Plank Trail apartments
WATCH: 8-year-old boy dies from injuries after assault, mother arrested
Sheboygan Falls Police Department
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries, mother arrested
Wet snow will transition to a wintry mix later today
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers this morning then a wintry mix