Tommy Thompson and Trump meet to “talk politics,” ex-aide says

Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since...
Thompson, the former four-term Wisconsin governor who has served as the interim president since July 2020, stepped down on March 18.(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT
FLORIDA (AP) - Tommy Thompson paid a visit to former President Donald Trump in Florida for a talk Thompson’s former aide says was mostly just about Wisconsin politics.

Thompson is a former four-term Wisconsin governor who declined to rule out a run for governor earlier this year. He just stepped down this month from the presidency of the University of Wisconsin System.

Bill McCoshen, a former chief of staff to Thompson during his governor years, said the two might have talked about a run for governor when they met Thursday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. But he said it was a broad conversation.

