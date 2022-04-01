Advertisement

SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVING SATURDAY MORNING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
April doesn't know yet if it's winter or spring
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Although we enjoyed plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon, clouds will thicken tonight and skies will turn overcast by Saturday morning. We’ll kick off the first weekend of April with a round of wet morning snow showers. The snow should arrive in central Wisconsin during the pre-dawn hours with the first flakes getting into the Fox Valley around 7-8 a.m.

As temperatures rise, some rain or sleet will begin to mix with the snow, but not before a slushy inch or so of snow falls. That may lead to some slippery travel for a time. Highs will get into the 40s during the afternoon as the steadier rain-snow mix comes to an end. Spotty rain showers remain possible through the evening.

Our weather quiets back down, briefly, on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy... turning overcast late. Lows should be around 30° with a high in the middle 40s. Another round of snow and mix should move in Sunday night and continue into the day Monday. While it’s still a bit preliminary, a few slushy inches of snow may fall early Monday before any rain-mix can develop. You’ll definitely want to check back for an updated forecast over the weekend.

After that system exits, Tuesday will be quiet, but a strong spring storm will affect the area Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will likely be warm enough for a soaking rain around central and eastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. There is still a chance of wintry mix towards the Upper Michigan border. Thursday should be colder, breezy, and cloudy with lingering rain and snow. Bottom line... the active weather we’ve experienced lately looks to continue next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Late snow showers WEST. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers, then a rain-snow mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A wintry mix at night. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Morning snow showers with rain mixing in during the afternoon. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers with snow-mix NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Lingering rain and mix. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and seasonably cool. Stray sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 45

