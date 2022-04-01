Red Cross needs volunteers to meet a “rampage of fires”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After setting a five-year high for the number of fires it responded to last year, the American Red Cross says it’s already nearing that number after the first three months of this year.

Describing it as a “rampage of fires” around the state, the Red Cross has already assisted more than 1,100 people displaced by fires in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula since the start of the year.

In Northeast Wisconsin, volunteers have assisted more than 200 people impacted by 46 fires, including the one on South Broadway in Green Bay Thursday morning.

“They do it because of that feel-good, and they know they can contribute and help people in a lot of different ways in need in our communities,” the Red Cross’s Justin Kern said.

The Red Cross says the rash of fires has taken a toll on volunteers, so it’s looking for more people to join the agency’s Disaster Action Team.

“There’s about 2,100 Red Cross volunteers around the state, but some of those volunteers who’ve been involved in these intense and very busy fire seasons, they’re a little worn out and they’re living through COVID and everything else as well,” Kern said, “so there are some folks who’ve taken a step back and that kind of thing, totally understandable, so I think at this time if it’s right for you, there’s lots of great opportunities, especially as it relates to helping people through their darkest hour after something like a fire or whatever flood season may bring this year.”

If you’d like to become a volunteer with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, visit the Red Cross website, https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/disaster-action-team.html.

