Pinwheels for prevention

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers across Northeast Wisconsin went to work Friday to create visual displays for Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This comes at a time when reports of severe abuse have gone up.

Volunteers planted more than 800 pinwheels outside Harbor House in Appleton. Each one represents a family that received help in Outagamie County over the past year.

“I think it’s hard for people to fathom that this is a problem right here,” Leah Thibodeau of Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Fox Cities said.

While pinwheels -- a child’s toy -- usually represent cheerfulness, this display outside Harbor House carries a different message.

“When you’re able to look at an image that should represent happiness, joy and a sense of being care free -- and to know that each one of these represents a child that is struggling -- it’s a little heavy,” Thibodeau said.

Jenn Harper, who’s also with CASA of the Fox Cities, said, “This is a great display where people can visually see all the families were serving, and hopefully find ways to support them and our community.”

Help and support with mental health issues, neglect and child abuse on the rise.

“At Harbor House we serve 400 to 600 children a day that suffer from child abuse, and that’s just hitting the tip of the iceberg,” Harbor House’s Cassie McDonald said.

CASA of the Fox Cities says children in the area need our help now more than ever.

“It’s really surprising to people the number of children that are neglected and abused in this area. I think some people think it’s just a big-city problem, but it is a growing problem in our area with mental health on the rise,” Harper said.

“There’s a lot of reasons as to why kids are struggling, and that’s how we have to find out, but we can’t if we don’t ask those questions and be a supporting person for kids in our community,” McDonald added.

And the conversation about child abuse is important.

“Domestic violence and any abuse towards children will only be healed if we talk about it, make it normal to converse so have those conversations, as hard as they are, because that’s how they can help people,” McDonald said.

CASA says over the past year fewer cases of abuse have been reported overall because many children weren’t always with people who are mandated reporters, like teachers and child care staff, because of the pandemic.

But CASA has been seeing more severe cases.

It hopes these pinwheels can help people understand that just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“Kids 0 to 18 and beyond need our help,” McDonald said.

To spread even more awareness, this year CASA has teamed up with local businesses to spread their message. Different places will have special drinks or treats to raise money for the cause over the next few weeks. Find details on the CASA Pinwheels for Prevention web page: https://www.casafc.org/pinwheels-for-prevention.

Hundreds of pinwheels surround Harbor House to send a message about child abuse

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.