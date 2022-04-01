Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of several Fox Valley restaurants was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking.

Luis A. Morales, 41, pleaded guilty back in November to a single count of distributing controlled substances.

Federal prosecutors claimed Morales arranged for employees at his Mr. Taco restaurant in Kimberly to accept payments and distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors believe Morales was trafficking cocaine since 2014, obtaining large amounts of the drug during frequent trips to Chicago. They say he also made frequent trips to Mexico and Colombia.

When he was arrested on I-41 in Fond du Lac in 2020, investigators found more than two kilograms (almost 4 1/2 pounds) of cocaine in his vehicle, according to court documents. When investigators tracked down his source in Chicago, they found another 11 kilograms of cocaine and about $80,000 in cash. More search warrants of homes and Morales’s restaurants turned up more cocaine, cash and firearms.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says the investigation eventually linked Morales to a violent Mexican cartel, the Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

At least six other people have been arrested and charged in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

In addition to 14 years in prison, federal Judge William Griesbach ordered Morales to spend 10 years under supervised release and pay a forfeiture of $150,000 in addition to the $145,000 that’s already been seized and forfeited.

