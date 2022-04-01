Advertisement

INTERVIEW: DNR encourages native plants to help pollinators

As people think about sprucing up their yards and gardens, the DNR hopes you'll keep native plants in mind
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Warmer days are ahead -- a time when people are thinking about sprucing up their yard and garden. The DNR wants you to keep native plants in mind because of the many benefits they bring.

There has been a push in recent years to create habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

We’re talking with Amy Staffen, DNR conservation biologist, about helping Wisconsin’s native plants and pollinators. Staffen says these hard workers provide an essential service for Wisconsin’s agricultural crops as well as wildflowers.

