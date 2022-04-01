Emotional close to Augie’s Sports Bar & Grill in Luxemburg after 46 years

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - After more than 46 years, a Luxemburg bar where locals say everyone knows your name is closing its doors tomorrow night, April 2. Owners and married couple Lois and Lee Derenne have decided to retire after turning their family home into the beloved Augie’s Sports Bar & Grill.

“It’s hard to watch something that they have grown from brand new, on, that’s still growing and now they have to close it down,” one of Lois and Lee’s daughters Karen Robinson shared. “That’s hard,” Robinson emphasized as she started to tear up.

In 1976, 22-year-old Lois wanted a house for herself, her 23-year-old husband Lee, their two children, and the third on the way.

“So, I came to see the place and it was an old shack,” Lee remembered. “But I was a carpenter and I thought, ‘I’ll fix it up. I can fix it up.’”

Forty-six years later Lois and Lee, whose nickname is Augie, have lived above Augie’s Sports Bar & Grill at 206 Willow Street in Luxemburg, ever since, creating a home for their six children and 13 grandchildren. During that time, the bar and grill has also hosted weddings along with regular family dinners and drinks.

“There are a lot of people who have come in from all over the place,” Allie Naze, a cook and bartender at Augie’s shared. “There was a guy when I was closing the bar the other night that came from Idaho. He was just like ‘Oh, I heard we’re closing.’ You just meet so many cool people here and that’s really awesome.”

Announcing Augie’s closing about two weeks ago has been, “very emotional,” Adrienne Wallace, a cook and bartender at Augie’s said. “I cry at least once a day just saying goodbye to someone I know I’m not going to see again.”

With no one to take over the nearly 50-year-old bar, its doors will be closing on April 2. Understandably, it’s a mix of emotions for restaurant employees and the local couple who spent nearly five decades making this place so much more than a restaurant.

“My grandparents always have to work all the time so we don’t really get to see them that much,” Lois and Lee’s 11-year-old granddaughter Ashley Derenne said. “So, it will be good when they retire.”

“Hopefully, someone will come along,” Lois highlighted. “We’re going to list it and move on with our next chapter of our life.”

For 46 years it was a place in Luxemburg where everybody knows your name

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.