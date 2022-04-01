COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases creep up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – New COVID-19 cases are up for the 5th day in a row, keeping in mind that the state doesn’t update figures on the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the rolling average is 371 cases diagnosed each day in the past week, up from 360 yesterday. It was 321 a week ago. The positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus -- is also up again, to 3.3%. That 7-day average started the week at 2.9%.

Eleven of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeast Wisconsin didn’t have any new cases since the last report, and eight of the remaining 9 had cases in the single digits (Winnebago County was the exception with 11 new cases).

Deaths remain low but ended their single-digit streak after 3 days. Ten deaths brought the death toll to 12,800, or 0.92% of all cases since the start of the pandemic. The state says 8 of the 10 were in the past month. It didn’t move the 7-day average which stayed at 8 deaths per day. Counties in WBAY’s greater viewing area didn’t submit any death reports in the last 24-hour period. County case and death totals are reported at the end of this article.

Fox Valley hospitals reported they didn’t have any COVID-19 patients Friday. They were treating 3 a day earlier. There are 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley health care region. The Wisconsin Hospital Association says this region hasn’t had zero COVID-19 patients since July 11 last year, 264 days ago.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are caring for 16 COVID-19 patients, 3 in ICU. The ICU population is unchanged from yesterday but it’s 4 fewer people in the hospitals overall.

Statewide, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 164 COVID-19 patients in hospitals -- 16 fewer than Thursday. Thirty-two of them are in intensive care units, which is 1 more than Thursday.

DHS data show 19 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period for COVID-19. By our calculations, the 7-day average fell from 22 to 20 hospitalizations per day, the lowest average in our records dating back to April 22, 2020 (aside from one anomaly last summer when the state had a data outage).

The dial finally moved on the percentage of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine doses, rising from 60.7% to 60.8%. Many of those would have received their first doses in early March. We’re still at 64.1% of the state’s population getting at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than half of them -- 33.5% of the population -- also getting a booster dose.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.2% received vaccine/24.2% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.3% received vaccine/57.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% received vaccine/54.4% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.0% received vaccine/59.4% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.1% received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.6% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% 74.4% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.5% (+0.1) 76.7% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.2% 61.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% 53.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,937 (62.8%) 285,482 (60.2%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,908 (60.0%) 315,384 (57.4%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,740.894 (64.1%) 3,543,922 (60.8%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Starting next week, the week of April 4, Michigan will only update county case and death totals once a week on Wednesdays.

Brown – 69,950 cases (+7) (420 deaths)

Calumet – 11,499 cases (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,985 cases (+1) (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,378 cases (+4) (291 deaths)

Door – 6,577 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Florence - 811 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,351 cases (+2) (251 deaths)

Forest - 2,427 cases (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,730 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,185 cases (+1) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,310 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,548 cases (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,870 cases (71 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,262 cases (+5) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,654 cases (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,941 cases (+2) (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,312 cases (95 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,333 cases (+8) (353 deaths)

Shawano – 9,732 cases (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,347 cases (262 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,307 cases (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,974 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,790 cases (+11) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.