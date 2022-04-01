A COOL & UNSETTLED START TO APRIL

This morning’s clouds have finally moved out (at least most of them) leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the rest of Friday! High pressure is to thank for the lack of thicker clouds. This high pressure will stay in place until tonight. With the sunshine around, highs today will top out in the low to middle 40s.

After coming out of a very wet month of March, we have more precipitation in the forecast starting out April. Our next weathermaker is a disturbance that will bring us wet snow showers throughout the early morning hours of your Saturday. As temperatures rise into the 40s tomorrow, the flakes will turn into a spotty wintry mix. A quick coating of snow will be possible widespread in the morning, but most of that snow will melt away quickly as temperatures will be rising above freezing fast. Keep in mind, roads could still become slick early tomorrow morning.

There’s more chances of wet weather ahead... Look for another wintry mix turning to rain showers late Sunday night and into Monday. Then, a stronger spring storm will affect the area Wednesday and Thursday. However, temperatures will likely be warm enough for that storm to bring us rain, with only a chance of another wintry mix towards the Upper Michigan border. It’s safe to say we’re going to get our fill of April showers... We have the potential for over an inch of precipitation over the next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Clouds return. Late snow showers WEST. Seasonably cold. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Morning wet snow showers, then a light wintry mix. Some late-day sun? HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. A wintry mix late at night. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

MONDAY: A morning wintry mix, then rain. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Broken clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy, rainy and breezy. Wet flakes NORTH? HIGH: 46

