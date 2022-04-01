Advertisement

Badgers’ Davis wins Lute Olson National Player of the Year and Jerry West Award

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was found by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nebraska's Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis has picked up the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award.

One day after announcing he will hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft, Davis earning one of several prestigious national awards.

Then on Saturday, Davis also won the Jerry West award for the nation’s best shooting guard.

The consensus 1st-team All-American was beaten out, though, for the AP National Player of the Year Award on Friday. That award went to Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, who garnered 46 of the 60 AP votes. Davis received 10 votes.

There are still 2 big National POY awards to come. The Naismith Award will be handed out Sunday and the Wooden Award will be announced next Tuesday.

