Badgers’ Davis wins Lute Olson National Player of the Year and Jerry West Award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis has picked up the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award.

One day after announcing he will hire an agent and enter the NBA Draft, Davis earning one of several prestigious national awards.

Then on Saturday, Davis also won the Jerry West award for the nation’s best shooting guard.

National Player of the Year 🙌



Congrats to @JohnnyDavis on winning the 2022 Lute Olson National Player of the Year award!



📰 https://t.co/lMwPaftxPl pic.twitter.com/XY4D8KRQNy — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 1, 2022

The consensus 1st-team All-American was beaten out, though, for the AP National Player of the Year Award on Friday. That award went to Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, who garnered 46 of the 60 AP votes. Davis received 10 votes.

There are still 2 big National POY awards to come. The Naismith Award will be handed out Sunday and the Wooden Award will be announced next Tuesday.

