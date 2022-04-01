3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Solar cells for a lot more than energy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad wants to talk about a lot of topics -- except his birthday. We’ve talked before about efforts to improve the efficiency of solar cells for power, but thanks to human ingenuity people are finding even more uses for them.

Things like... purifying water. Or protecting bicyclists from the direct heat of the sun. Brad Spakowitz talks about those efforts in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

And speaking of solar power, a major coronal mass ejection is headed straight for Earth as we write this. Brad talks about the effects.

Also, Blue Origin is sending 6 more people into space.

