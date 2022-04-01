Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Solar cells for a lot more than energy

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad wants to talk about a lot of topics -- except his birthday. We’ve talked before about efforts to improve the efficiency of solar cells for power, but thanks to human ingenuity people are finding even more uses for them.

Things like... purifying water. Or protecting bicyclists from the direct heat of the sun. Brad Spakowitz talks about those efforts in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

And speaking of solar power, a major coronal mass ejection is headed straight for Earth as we write this. Brad talks about the effects.

Also, Blue Origin is sending 6 more people into space.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Morales
Mr. Taco restaurant owner gets 14 years in federal prison for cocaine conspiracy
Kari Seyler was charged with arson to her home on S. Taylor St. in Green Bay
Woman arrested for arson in Green Bay house fire
Nicholas Hietpas and Samantha
April 1 marks three years since man’s disappearance in Oconto County
Jason Samsa
Missing Oconto Falls man found dead
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Police Lights
8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy dies from injuries
Wet snow will transition to a wintry mix later today
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers this morning then a wintry mix
File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week April 4-8
Jail bars
Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder
Sexual assault survivor Hannah LaMarch shows a picture of her family she held during her...
Sexual assault survivor shares story of trauma and hope