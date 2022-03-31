Wisconsin COVID-19 death reports in single digits for 3rd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Two noticeable trends continued in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’s COVID-19 data Thursday: For a 3rd day in a row the state received a single-digit number of death reports, and for the 4th day in a row new cases slowly increased.

COVID-19′s death toll rose by 4 deaths, to a total 12,790. The DHS says only 2 of these were in the past 30 days, and counting only recent deaths the state is averaging 8 death reports per day over the past week. No deaths were reported by counties in WBAY’s viewing area.

The DHS also reports the state is averaging 360 new cases per day. That rolling average is up from 345 yesterday. As we mentioned yesterday, the 7-day average has been below 400 since March 10 but never lower than 300. The positivity rate rose again from 3.1% to 3.2%. It was below 3% earlier this week. County case and death totals are reported at the end of this article.

Hospitalizations remain low. There were 16 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past day. However, that was more than the number of discharges and deaths from hospitals, as the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 180 COVID-19 patients in hospitals -- 8 more than yesterday -- with 31 of them in ICU, an increase of 4. Hospitalizations fell below 200 over the weekend for the first time since July 28 last year. We calculate the state is averaging 22 hospital admissions for COVID-19 per day over the past week.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 20 COVID-19 patients, 5 more than a day earlier, with 3 in ICU, which is unchanged from Wednesday. Fox Valley region hospitals have 3 patients, 1 fewer than a day ago, and still none in ICU.

The death rate and hospitalization rate are rising. When there are fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases, each serious or fatal case carries more weight. The death rate is 0.92% of all cases, up from 0.90% last week The hospitalization rate is 4.29% of all cases, up from 4.28% last week. Both are back to levels last seen in January when these percentages were falling during the omicron surge.

The state reported yesterday the spread of the coronavirus is “Low” in two Wisconsin counties -- the first time the DHS applied that label to any state since last summer. Virus activity is low in Forest and Menominee counties, moderate in 18 counties, and remains high in 52 counties. In WBAY’s viewing area:

High: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marinette, Outagamie, Winnebago

Moderate: Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara

Low: Forest, Menominee

Dane and Milwaukee counties saw higher case numbers than two weeks ago. Sixty-nine counties had no significant change. Only Green County has fewer daily cases than two weeks ago.

The percentage of Wisconsinites who received a COVID-19 vaccine remains unmoved: 64.1% received at least one dose and 60.7% completed their vaccine series. More than half also received a booster shot, 33.5% of the population. Another 6% of the population is too young to receive any vaccine.

Young adults ages 18 to 24 reached 60% of their population getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change from last report)

5 to 11: 27.2% (+0.1) received vaccine/24.2% (+0.1) completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/57.6% completed vaccinations

18 to 24: 60.0% (+0.1) received vaccine/54.3% completed vaccinations

25 to 34: 64.0% received vaccine/59.3% completed vaccinations

35 to 44: 69.1% received vaccine/65.6% completed vaccinations

45 to 54: 71.6% received vaccine/68.6% completed vaccinations

55 to 64: 78.0% received vaccine/75.4% completed vaccinations

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine/82.3% completed vaccinations

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.6% 62.8% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.9% 54.7% Dodge (87,839) 52.5% 50.2% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.6% (+0.1) 74.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.7% 50.0% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.7% 53.1% Forest (9,004) 52.7% 50.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.4% 54.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.6% 51.0% Langlade (19,189) 53.8% 51.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.5% 58.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.3% 50.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 80.4% 76.6% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.0% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.2% 61.4% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.9% 60.2% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.5% (+0.1) 53.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.1% 44.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.2% 59.2% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 297,900 (62.8%) 285,424 (60.1%,) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 329,857 (60.0%) 315,321 (57.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,740,353 (64.1%) 3,543,164 (60.7%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Brown – 69,943 cases (+19) (420 deaths)

Calumet – 11,499 cases (+1) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 4,984 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,374 cases (+7) (291 deaths)

Door – 6,575 cases (+2) (61 deaths)

Florence - 811 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,351 cases (+2) (251 deaths)

Forest - 2,427 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,729 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,184 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,309 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,548 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,870 cases (71 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,257 cases (+3) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,654 cases (104 deaths)

Menominee – 1,845 (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,939 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,312 cases (95 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,325 cases (+5) (353 deaths)

Shawano – 9,732 cases (+1) (127 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,347 cases (+11) (262 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,307 cases (+1) (193 deaths)

Waushara – 4,973 cases (+1) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,779 cases (+9) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

