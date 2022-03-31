SUNNY AND A LITTLE MILDER FRIDAY

Strong northerly winds will begin to relax overnight, and clouds will diminish. But, occasional flurries remain possible through the first half of the night. Low temperatures will range from the upper teens north into the lower 20s elsewhere.

Quiet weather is back in the forecast Friday, along with mostly sunny skies! It will be a milder day, but still cooler than average with highs in the low 40s. We’ll begin the day with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph... the wind turns more southerly through the afternoon. Enjoy this one quiet day we have, because active weather returns on Saturday.

The clouds thicken Friday night, and a light wintry mix should head into the region Saturday morning. By the afternoon, we’ll be mild enough for a few light rain showers. Lows will be in the lower 30s with highs in the lower half of the 40s. The clouds should break up overnight as lows dip to near 30 degrees.

Sunday will be another quiet day as we close out the weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the middle and upper 40s. Another round of light wintry mix is possible Monday. Skies stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday and a southerly breeze develops as a more potent storm system takes shape to our southwest. It’s still too early to get into the specifics, but we may be dealing with another strong spring storm in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame next week. Stay tuned...

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Wind weakens and clouds begin to thin. Stray flakes early. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but still cool. Lighter wind. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Scattered snow-mix in the morning with light PM rain. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably cool and brisk. HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy with a light wintry mix... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Stray sprinkle? HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely... some snow-mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy with lingering light rain and mix. Breezy. HIGH: 44

