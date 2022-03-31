Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day ends after snowy morning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snow is wrapping up and the First Alert Weather Day has ended for this Thursday.

It’s possible some roads will still be slick.

“Roads will be sloppy and slippery at times, especially on the side and secondary roads. Look for the snow to end during the midday, as our recent spring storm moves away from us,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

Some schools have closed for the day. CLICK HERE for the full list of closings and delays.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows all major highways as slippery. North of Green Bay, there are stretches of ice-covered roads.

“Road conditions vary across the county, slush, ice, and snow are making roads slick. Some areas have a layer of ice under the snow/slush. Take your time this morning, be patient, allow extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you,” reads a message from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

