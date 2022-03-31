SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Suring’s one-man band

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suring man is the definition of one-man band.

Lane Ludtke--who goes by Lane Lee--has written more than 100 songs. In Thursday’s Small Towns with Jeff Alexander, we introduce you to the singer-songwriter who has a lot of love for his hometown.

Lane started playing guitar and piano. He taught himself how to play banjo, resonator guitar, and drums.

He’s passionate about songwriting.

“It’s kind of a knack that you got to have, because there’s lots of times, most of my songs start when I’ll be sleeping at night and I wake up and I’m like oh, there’s just a song idea or a certain phrase and then I go from there,” says Lane. “Sometimes it’ll take me 20 minutes and I wrote a whole song, or sometimes it’ll take me hours and days and then I’ll have to put it away for a week and them come back and keep going.”

Lane says the inspiration for his songs comes from his roots. The full story airs Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

